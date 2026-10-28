Trump favors Israeli government without Smotrich, Ben-Gvir – report

Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit party (r), and Religious Zionist Party chief Bezalel Smotrich at an election campaign event in Sderot, October 26, 2022. (Flash90)

US sources claim the President Trump hopes Israel’s next government excludes two senior rightist ministers, amid concerns that claims of “settler violence” could be hurting his regional objectives.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

President Donald Trump wants Israel’s next government to exclude National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, according to American sources who spoke with Walla News, despite his public endorsement of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Tuesday’s Knesset election.

The sources said Wednesday morning that Trump believes that alleged acts of “settler violence” in Judea and Samaria is undermining his broader regional diplomatic objectives and complicating efforts to implement them.

The report comes amid growing indications that figures in Trump’s administration are seeking a change in the composition of Israel’s government, with some advocating a broad unity coalition that would enable Netanyahu to pursue regional agreements without relying on his current right-wing partners.

The Jerusalem Post reported Monday that several figures close to Trump have been promoting the establishment of a unity government involving Netanyahu and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot, potentially under a rotation arrangement in which Netanyahu would serve as prime minister first.

According to the report, the proposal is partly motivated by Washington’s interest in expanding the Abraham Accords, particularly through a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Some American officials reportedly believe that the participation of Ben-Gvir and Smotrich in the next government would complicate efforts to reach such an agreement.

The reports follow remarks by Israel’s ambassador to Washington, Yechiel Leiter, who told CNN on October 16 that Netanyahu was interested in forming a broader coalition following the election.

“The prime minister has said on a number of occasions that he wants a broad government, not the same government, a national unity government,” Leiter said.

He added that Netanyahu had indicated Ben-Gvir would neither become defense minister nor retain responsibility for the police in the next government.

The prospect of excluding the two ministers also received public support Sunday from American billionaire investor Bill Ackman, a prominent Trump supporter who has praised Netanyahu’s leadership.

“Ben-Gvir and Smotrich have caused Israel enormous reputational damage with their statements and actions,” Ackman wrote on X.

He argued that forming a government without them would signal that Israel was “turning a new page” and help restore its international standing.

Ackman said such a government could improve Israel’s relationships with both American political parties while increasing the prospects of expanding the Abraham Accords.

Ben-Gvir has reacted angrily to the reports, accusing Netanyahu of secretly promising the Trump administration that he would establish a unity government with Eisenkot at the expense of Otzma Yehudit.

“The plan includes signing diplomatic agreements and Netanyahu receiving a pardon from the president,” Ben-Gvir claimed Tuesday, referring to reports of a proposed arrangement involving Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial.

Netanyahu dismissed Ben-Gvir’s allegations as an election tactic.

“How many times are you going to keep repeating this trick?” Netanyahu wrote on X.

Speaking at Otzma Yehudit’s election headquarters Tuesday night, Ben-Gvir again warned against a coalition with Eisenkot, saying such an arrangement would be “a terrible mistake.”

The reports of American pressure stand in contrast to Trump’s recent public endorsements of Netanyahu, whom he backed for reelection on October 18 and again during the final days of the campaign.

In a Truth Social post Tuesday night, Trump credited his endorsement with helping Netanyahu recover from what had appeared to be a likely electoral defeat.

“When President Trump endorsed Bibi Netanyahu, the whole tide turned,” he wrote, suggesting that the election could end in a deadlock or even a victory for the prime minister.

The question of Israel’s next government remains unresolved following Tuesday’s election, with neither Netanyahu’s right-wing and religious bloc nor the opposition parties led by Eisenkot securing a clear parliamentary majority.

Early official results released Wednesday showed Netanyahu’s bloc performing better than most pre-election polls had predicted, but still short of the 61 seats required to form a government.

Netanyahu, addressing supporters at Likud headquarters early Wednesday, called for the establishment of “a strong, right-wing national government,” while Eisenkot insisted that voters had rejected Netanyahu’s continued leadership.

Eisenkot and other opposition leaders have repeatedly ruled out joining a Netanyahu-led government.