Netanyahu presses Trump for weeklong air campaign against Iran as military talks intensify

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly urging President Donald Trump to join Israel in a four-to-seven-day military offensive against Iran, according to The New York Times.

Israeli intelligence warns that Tehran is rebuilding its missile and drone arsenals and advancing chemical and biological weapons programs. Mossad Director Roman Gofman reportedly traveled to Washington last week for high-level consultations.

Military coordination has intensified. US CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper met with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Gofman in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, while Netanyahu has held security briefings with political rivals Gadi Eisenkot and Naftali Bennett.

Trump has yet to authorize new strikes, amid disagreements within his administration over the intelligence and risks of escalation. An Israeli official disputed reports that Netanyahu was pressuring Trump, who warned that the confrontation with Iran would end “one way or the other.”