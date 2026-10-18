WATCH: El-Sayed does 5 minute dance to avoid condemning the Muslim Brotherhood October 18, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-el-sayed-does-5-minute-dance-to-avoid-condemning-the-muslim-brotherhood/ Email Print Michigan Senate Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed dodged a constituent’s demand to condemn the Muslim Brotherhood, implying the questioner was racist for supposedly assuming he has dual loyalty because of his Muslim faith. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/Q0x6cWrI2sk9gLdT.mp4 Abdul spends 5 minutes refusing to disavow the Muslim Brotherhood, all while insulting a Michigan voter. We deserve better. https://t.co/SiFQ8qMD1a — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) October 18, 2026 Abdul El-SayedMuslim BrotherhoodRadical IslamTerrorism