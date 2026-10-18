WATCH: El-Sayed does 5 minute dance to avoid condemning the Muslim Brotherhood

Michigan Senate Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed dodged a constituent’s demand to condemn the Muslim Brotherhood, implying the questioner was racist for supposedly assuming he has dual loyalty because of his Muslim faith.

Abdul spends 5 minutes refusing to disavow the Muslim Brotherhood, all while insulting a Michigan voter. We deserve better. https://t.co/SiFQ8qMD1a — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) October 18, 2026