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WATCH: El-Sayed does 5 minute dance to avoid condemning the Muslim Brotherhood

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Michigan Senate Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed dodged a constituent’s demand to condemn the Muslim Brotherhood, implying the questioner was racist for supposedly assuming he has dual loyalty because of his Muslim faith.

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