France erupts: rioters torch city hall, attack police as half a million protest

A car burns at Republique square during a protest against rising living costs, joining students' grievances, in Paris, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Lyon, Marseille, Rennes, Toulouse, Montpellier, and Grenoble all reported disturbances of varying degrees, and in several locations security forces had to intervene to prevent further riots.

By JFeed

What began as student demonstrations over deteriorating school conditions turned into a violent outpouring by France’s left, with rioters flooding the streets, attacking police officers, setting fires and vandalizing property across the country.

The protests spread from Paris to cities nationwide, and in multiple locations descended into violent clashes with security forces.

Cars were set ablaze, shops looted, public buildings damaged, and police forced to deploy crowd-control measures.

By early afternoon, authorities reported 272 arrests across France, with initial reports indicating at least several dozen wounded on both sides.

The protests combined several sources of anger that have built up in recent weeks: rising food, energy and fuel prices, claims of cuts to public services, and high school students’ protests over teacher shortages and poor learning conditions.

Alongside labor unions and student groups, activists also joined calling to revive the “Yellow Vest” movement, which led France’s wave of social protest in 2018–2019.

According to Reuters, by midday authorities counted 140 protest sites with some 32,800 participants outside Paris. By afternoon, officials said more than 140 protest actions in the periphery drew tens of thousands.

The CGT labor union, however, claimed more than 500,000 people participated in demonstrations nationwide.

The Paris protest drew the most attention, but the extraordinary events were not limited to the capital.

Lyon, Marseille, Rennes, Toulouse, Montpellier, and Grenoble all reported disturbances of varying degrees, and in several locations security forces had to intervene to prevent further riots.

At Place de la République in Paris, clashes erupted between police and groups of masked protesters.

According to the AP news agency, rioters threw fireworks and objects at officers, who responded with tear gas and water cannons in an attempt to disperse the gathering.

AP reporters described thick black smoke rising from vehicles and bicycles set on fire, alongside burning trash cans and a torched kiosk.

Several shops were looted during the riots, and a number of people were injured in the clashes.

Authorities had prepared in advance for the possibility of escalation: many metro stations were closed at police request, including around the Champs-Élysées, the Élysée Palace, parliament, and government buildings.

In certain areas of the capital, restrictions were placed on demonstrations, and large police forces were deployed around central locations.

During the morning, about 100 masked individuals arrived at the compound housing the offices of CNews television channel and Europe 1 radio in Paris.

According to police, participants blocked access to the parking garage, threw objects, and smashed windows.

Following the incident, 21 people were arrested. CNews condemned the act and emphasized that journalists must be able to do their work without fear, threats, or violence.

The incident occurred alongside extensive police preparations for the day’s demonstrations.

Lyon tourism office set ablaze, Marseille city hall damaged

In Lyon, France’s third-largest city, about 20,000 participants were reported at the demonstration.

During the events, a fire broke out in the tourism office building, and footage circulated in the media showed smoke and flames at the site.

At nearby Place Bellecour, police intervened to disperse a gathering of hundreds using tear gas grenades.

In Marseille, in the south of the country, damage was caused to shops and a municipal police station.

Some protesters even briefly entered the lobby of the city hall building.

Mayor Benoît Payan condemned the incident and described the damage to the city hall building as limited but made clear the behavior was unacceptable to him.

Following the developments, security forces’ presence in the city was increased.

In Rennes, in western France, a group of protesters attempted to block a road using burning barricades, and police intervened at the scene.

In Toulouse, Montpellier, and Grenoble as well, authorities reported violent groups, property damage, and clashes with security forces.

Another unusual incident was recorded in the Rouen area: a fire broke out overnight between Friday and Shabbos in the literature faculty building at the university.

Higher Education Minister Philippe Baptiste said the fire caused severe damage to the building.

Since mid-September, high school student protests have been taking place in France, during which schools were blocked and demands voiced for improved learning conditions, additional teachers, and addressing violence against young people participating in demonstrations.

Labor unions joined the protest, including CGT, which called for raising wages and pensions, lowering prices, and protecting public services.

At the same time, calls on social media to bring the “Yellow Vest” movement back to the streets gave the protest a broader dimension, beyond education issues.

Tensions also intensified against the backdrop of claims of serious injuries to young people as a result of using crowd-dispersal measures.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez announced the suspension of use of a certain type of police stun grenade against young people after a 15-year-old boy lost his hand.