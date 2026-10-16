Sinwar’s notes reveal plans to film and broadcast Oct. 7 Hamas atrocities

The writings indicate that psychological warfare and media exposure were intended components of the assault, rather than merely consequences of the fighting.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israel’s military on Friday released handwritten plans attributed to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar that called for broadcasting graphic images of killings and destruction to terrorize Israelis, marking the second anniversary of his death with new details about both the Oct. 7, 2023, attack and the operation that killed him.

The documents outline Sinwar’s instructions for ensuring that atrocities were filmed and rapidly distributed, as well as his expectation that the assault could trigger a broader regional confrontation involving Hezbollah and Palestinian armed groups in Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria.

“It must be emphasized to those responsible for the units that they must cause these things to be done intentionally,” Sinwar wrote.

He listed images he wanted recorded and circulated, including “stepping on soldiers’ heads, shooting at point-blank range, slaughtering people with knives, exploding tanks, prisoners kneeling with their hands on their heads, and so on.”

In a separate passage, Sinwar called for attacks to be planned in advance to produce shocking footage.

“We need to plan in advance for events that will produce horrific images,” he wrote, describing burning vehicles, buildings engulfed in flames and widespread destruction.

“Five or ten such pictures will make their hearts sink,” he added, arguing that images of devastation could weaken Israeli morale. He also proposed operations intended to burn entire neighborhoods or a kibbutz, and for the resulting scenes to be broadcast.

The writings indicate that psychological warfare and media exposure were intended components of the assault, rather than merely consequences of the fighting.

They also suggest that Sinwar anticipated the possibility of a broader confrontation, including intervention by Hezbollah, the Iran-backed terrorist organization in Lebanon, and participation by Palestinian armed groups elsewhere.

“There may be indications of the enemy’s collapse from the very beginning,” he wrote. “Therefore, we must be prepared to expand the attack to the maximum.”

Sinwar was the central architect of the Oct. 7 assault, in which Hamas-led terrorists killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel and abducted 252 people to Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also released a detailed account of Sinwar’s death on Oct. 16, 2024, in the Tel Sultan neighborhood of Rafah, in southern Gaza.

Israeli soldiers from the Bisal Brigade spotted three suspicious figures in a destroyed area about 300 meters from an engineering operation. Two were carrying a blanket, while the third was carrying a vest.

A battalion commander opened fire, striking one of the men in the hand. Israeli forces later identified him as Sinwar. Wounded, he fled with the other two men before they separated and entered different buildings.

Troops searching the building where Sinwar had taken refuge spotted a pool of blood. Two grenades were thrown at them, one of which exploded. The soldiers then fired on the building with tanks, machine guns and other weapons.

A drone later identified a body inside the building. Troops waited until morning to enter because of difficult terrain and concerns about booby traps. A search the following day confirmed Sinwar’s identity.

Born in 1962 in the Khan Yunis refugee camp in Gaza, Sinwar rose to prominence within Hamas in the group’s early years, co-founding its Majd unit, which targeted suspected collaborators with Israel.

Throughout his life, Sinwar was arrested multiple times and ultimately sentenced to five life terms for killing 12 Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel.

During his imprisonment, Israeli doctors removed a tumor from Sinwar’s brain in 2007, saving his life.

Sinwar was among 1,027 security prisoners freed in the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange in 2011. In the following years, his influence in Hamas grew.

He traveled to Iran to meet with Qassem Soleimani of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who coordinated the IRGC’s relationships with Iranian proxy terror groups.

Sinwar, along with Salah Arouri, was instrumental in bringing Hamas into Iran’s orbit.

In 2017, Sinwar had become Hamas’s leader in Gaza.