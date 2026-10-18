Israel has been ‘very helpful’ to Saudis, says Trump, hinting at possible normalization

President Donald Trump listens as a reporter asks a question in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Trump reveals Israeli assistance to Saudi Arabia against Houthis, says normalization closer than ever.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that Israel has been assisting Saudi Arabia in its military confrontation with Iran-backed Houthi terrorists, suggesting that the cooperation could pave the way for a historic normalization agreement between Jerusalem and Riyadh.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House before departing for a campaign rally in Georgia, Trump was asked whether Saudi Arabia should accept Israeli assistance in its fight against the Houthis in Yemen.

“Yeah, I do. I think they will,” Trump replied. “Israel has been very helpful to Saudi Arabia.”

The president also indicated that Riyadh welcomed the involvement of both countries, declaring that “Saudi Arabia is very happy to have Israel’s support and our support.”

Trump’s remarks marked a rare public acknowledgment of security cooperation between Israel and Saudi Arabia, which do not maintain formal diplomatic relations.

Israeli media previously reported that Jerusalem had been providing intelligence to Riyadh through US Central Command (CENTCOM), helping Saudi forces identify Houthi targets and assess the terrorist organization’s military movements and intentions.

According to those reports, the cooperation has been limited to intelligence-sharing rather than direct Israeli participation in military operations against the Houthis.

When asked whether Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords was once again a realistic possibility, Trump responded, “Yeah, I think so, maybe more than ever.”

The US-brokered agreements, signed during Trump’s first administration, established diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco.

Efforts to bring Saudi Arabia into the agreements had advanced considerably before Hamas’s October 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel, but negotiations stalled amid the subsequent war.

Riyadh has continued to condition normalization on progress toward establishing a Palestinian state, a demand rejected by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Saudi authorities have not publicly indicated that the latest security cooperation represents a change in that position.

Trump’s statements followed a series of devastating Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, including repeated strikes on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

An October 10 attack killed 12 people and wounded more than 300, according to Saudi authorities, with another victim subsequently dying of his injuries. The attacks caused extensive disruptions to international flights and exposed vulnerabilities in the kingdom’s air defenses.

The Houthis have also targeted Saudi oil facilities, energy infrastructure and shipping routes, threatening the kingdom’s economic interests and efforts to develop its tourism and investment sectors.

Israel has extensive experience countering Houthi missiles and drones, having faced repeated attacks from Yemen during the war against Hamas. The IDF has also conducted strikes against Houthi military infrastructure and senior officials.

Earlier this week, Netanyahu appeared to allude to Israel’s growing regional security relationships during an interview with Channel 14.

“There is almost no country in the Middle East that doesn’t ask us for help,” Netanyahu said, adding that Western countries were also seeking Israeli assistance.

The escalating Houthi threat has prompted other regional powers to consider expanding their involvement in Yemen.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi announced Saturday that his country was prepared to take military measures to defend Saudi Arabia if requested by Riyadh.

“It is inconceivable that we would allow Saudi Arabia, its security or stability to be harmed,” Sisi declared, calling for an emergency parliamentary session to authorize potential Egyptian military involvement.

The United Arab Emirates has also reportedly agreed to resume financial support for Yemeni forces fighting the Houthis, in coordination with Saudi Arabia.