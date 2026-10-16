WATCH: Lebanese reporter admits Israel never started wars against Arab neighbors

Lebanese reporter Marwan Qaddoum pushes back on painting Israel as the devil of the region, saying Lebanon imported armed groups that attacked Israel, confirming Israel never intended to occupy Lebanon.

Listen to this Lebanese journalist, on a Lebanese channel from inside Lebanon, answering the question of whether Israel is the devil in the region.

Everyone in Lebanon knows that Israel never initiated aggression against Lebanon. It has always been Muslims and leftists dragging Lebanon into wars with Israel by turning Lebanon into a launching pad for every failed Islamic cause.

— Dan Burmawi (@DanBurmawy) October 16, 2026