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WATCH: Lebanese reporter admits Israel never started wars against Arab neighbors

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Lebanese reporter Marwan Qaddoum pushes back on painting Israel as the devil of the region, saying Lebanon imported armed groups that attacked Israel, confirming Israel never intended to occupy Lebanon.

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