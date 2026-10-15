‘Celebration of democracy’: Voting for Israel’s Oct. 27 election opens at embassies worldwide

Ballot papers of various political parties are displayed at the Central Elections Committee warehouse in Shoham, ahead of Israel’s upcoming general elections, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The first embassy to cast ballots was in Wellington, New Zealand.

By JNS

Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomed the opening votes at Israel’s embassy in Baku, Azerbaijan on Thursday.

Early voting is much more restricted in Israel than in the United States, but diplomats and their families stationed in foreign countries are an exception.

“The upcoming elections are a celebration of democracy in Israel and its embassies abroad,” said Herzog, who expressed his thrill at participating at the polling station in Baku with Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Kraus.

Approximately 4,800 diplomats as well as their families are eligible to cast their votes at 101 polling stations in 99 diplomatic missions.

Employees of diplomatic missions, government ministry emissaries and various attachés serving the state overseas, as well as their family members, are also eligible.

“I call on all Israeli citizens to exercise their democratic right and in a week and a half to go to the polling stations and vote. This is a great privilege, and it is also our collective responsibility to shape the future of the State of Israel,” Herzog said. Most Israelis will vote on election day, which is Oct. 27.

הבחירות הקרובות הן חגיגה לדמוקרטיה בישראל ובשגרירויותיה בחו״ל. התרגשתי להיות נוכח בפתיחת הקלפיות לבחירות לכנסת ה-26 בנציגויות ישראל ברחבי העולם, כאן בשגרירות ישראל בבאקו, לצד שגרירנו המסור רונן קראוס, צוות השגרירות והצוות הדיפלומטי המשרת באזרבייג׳ן. גם מכאן אני מזכיר – בחירות הן לא מלחמת אזרחים. אני קורא לכל אזרחיות ואזרחי ישראל לממש את זכותם הדמוקרטית, ובעוד שבוע וחצי לצאת לקלפיות ולהצביע. זו זכות גדולה, וזו גם האחריות של כולנו לעצב את עתידה של מדינת ישראל. — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) October 15, 2026

The first embassy to cast ballots was in Wellington, New Zealand. Voting began at 9:00 a.m. local time, which is 11:00 p.m. the previous night Israel time. Next to vote was Fiji, where Israel opened its embassy this summer, making it the newest diplomatic mission.

“From there, the voting moved westward across the globe and will continue for about 30 hours. The last polling stations will close on the west coast of the United States, in Los Angeles and San Francisco, on Friday, Oct. 16, at 6:00 [a.m.] Israel time. The largest polling station will operate at the Israeli Consulate in New York, with more than 700 eligible voters,” the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Several embassies celebrated by posting pictures to social media.

“Voting for Israel in the world’s largest democracy,” Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar wrote on X.

Voting for Israel in the world’s largest democracy! 🇮🇱🗳️🇮🇳 Ambassador @ReuvenAzar casts his vote in New Delhi ahead of Israel’s October 27 elections. Fun fact: Israelis serving at embassies around the world vote early so their ballots make it home in time! https://t.co/qA1Aw0UAM0 — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) October 15, 2026

Walid Abu Haya, an Israeli Druze and ambassador to Georgia, posted:

“This moment highlights the foundational strength of Israel’s democracy. Even amid profound challenges, our democratic resilience remains our greatest asset. Voting is both a privilege and an expression of our unwavering commitment to continued prosperity, security and strength of our nation and beloved Israel.”

Yaki Lopez, consul general to southern China, based in Guangzhou, wrote:

“Happy Early Democracy Day Israel! … For us diplomats in over 100 embassies and consulates around the world, elections come early, so as to allow for our ballots to arrive in Israel in time to be counted with the rest of the Israeli electorate—because every vote counts! So this morning I exercised my democratic right and voted for my party of choice. Wishing the people of Israel all the best in the coming election!”

Diplomats at the Israeli Embassy in Japan also cast their ballots, the mission posted on X, calling it a “precious vote that supports democracy.”

The post included a video of Emmanuel Navon, Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan, explaining the overseas voting process.

本日駐日イスラエル大使館では、外交官による選挙の投票が行われました。

🇮🇱🗳️ イスラエルの選挙は10月27日。海外で勤務する外交官は、一足早く投票します。 民主主義を支える大切な一票です。 https://t.co/aTvMmJzNeJ — イスラエル大使館 ｜Israel in Japan (@IsraelinJapan) October 15, 2026

In Canberra, Israeli Ambassador to Australia Hillel Newman voted alongside Deputy Ambassador Amir Meron and other embassy personnel, the mission said on X.

It noted that diplomats and civil servants serving abroad vote early so their ballots can reach Israel in time for election day.

“As the only democracy in the Middle East, Israel’s 2026 election season is underway,” the Embassy of Israel in Australia wrote.

In Dubai, Israeli Consul General Sami Abu Janeb and his staff cast their ballots ahead of the Oct. 27 election, the mission posted on X.

We are pleased to participate in the Israeli elections here in Dubai. Today, our Consul General @SamiAbuJaneb and the diplomatic team at the Consulate General of Israel in Dubai proudly cast their ballots ahead of the upcoming national elections in Israel on October 27. Israeli diplomatic missions around the world open their voting booths early to ensure public servants serving overseas can participate in shaping the country’s future. — Israel in Dubai 🇦🇪🇮🇱 اسرائيل في دبي (@IsraelDubai) October 15, 2026

In Kenya, Gideon Behar and other Israeli diplomats cast their ballots, the embassy posted on X.

“Israeli democracy extends beyond its borders, ensuring that Israel’s representatives abroad can participate in shaping the country’s future,” the mission wrote.

Behar serves as Israel’s ambassador to Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, Tanzania and Seychelles, as well as its permanent representative to the U.N. Environment Program and U.N.-Habitat.

Today, Israeli diplomats serving overseas took part in the voting process, exercising their democratic right and reaffirming their commitment to Israel’s democratic values. H.E. @GideonBehar together with the diplomats serving @IsraelinKenya took part in the voting process. The exercise reflects a fundamental principle: Israeli democracy extends beyond its borders, ensuring that Israel’s representatives abroad can participate in shaping the country’s future. On Tuesday, 27 October 2026, Israelis will head to the polls to elect the 26th Knesset. — Israel in Kenya (@IsraelinKenya) October 15, 2026

Israeli Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg David Saranga posted that he had voted at the Israeli Embassy in Brussels.

“Democracy and free elections are cornerstones of the State of Israel,” he wrote. “Our political views may differ, but as diplomats we all serve one country: Israel.”

Israeli Ambassador to the Netherlands Zvi Vapni wrote on X:

“No matter how many times you are called upon to perform this duty, there is always something special and uplifting about this democratic moment.” He noted that Israeli diplomats worldwide were casting their ballots ahead of the Oct. 27 national election.

Israeli Ambassador to Sweden Tammy Rahamimoff-Honig also shared a video on X of her casting her ballot, captioned, “Stockholm calling!”

Stockholm calling! https://t.co/AhowX8ozip — Tammy Rahamimoff-Honig (@RahamimoffTamar) October 15, 2026

At the conclusion of the voting, ballot envelopes will be sent to Israel under supervision, ahead of their counting as part of the 26th Knesset elections.