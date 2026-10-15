Israel drafting secret plan to secure voting possible Iranian election day attack

Israel is preparing for possible Iranian ballistic missile attacks as polls open on election day later this month.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli election authorities are preparing for the possibility that Iran could launch a missile barrage against Israel on October 27, timed to coincide with the opening of polling stations in an attempt to disrupt the country’s parliamentary elections.

The scenario is among several emergency contingencies being examined by the Central Elections Committee, amid growing concerns that Tehran and its regional proxies could attempt to influence the outcome of the vote through military or terrorist attacks, Israel Hayom reported Wednesday.

Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, who chairs the Central Elections Committee, has reportedly convened dedicated discussions on the threat, including preparations for an attack that could force voters to seek shelter as polling stations open for the election to the 26th Knesset.

The potential Iranian operation is being considered as an extreme scenario rather than a confirmed attack plan, and Israeli authorities have not publicly disclosed intelligence establishing that Tehran has decided to launch missiles on Election Day.

The Central Elections Committee confirmed that it is preparing for security emergencies, emphasizing that voting must be able to proceed even under exceptional circumstances.

“The Central Elections Committee is preparing, as always, for any scenario, including emergency scenarios,” the committee said.

It added that Israel’s existing emergency security status requires election officials to identify protected spaces and appropriate security arrangements throughout the country.

The preparations follow repeated warnings from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel’s enemies could attempt to exploit the election period to launch attacks.

“There are signs that as elections approach, our enemies will try to attack us,” Netanyahu warned during a visit to the Tel Nof Airbase in late September.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid subsequently demanded clarification of the warning and received a security briefing from Netanyahu and senior defense officials.

The possibility of foreign interference was also discussed during an October 6 meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, attended by representatives of the National Security Council, Military Intelligence Directorate and IDF Operations Directorate.

The discussions examined threats from multiple fronts, including the possibility of Iranian missile fire, attacks by Hezbollah and terrorist operations against Israeli or Jewish targets.

Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a similar warning Tuesday evening, accusing Iran and its proxies of preparing attacks intended to affect the Israeli election.

“We are detecting attempts by our enemies, led by Iran and its proxies, to carry out terrorist attacks that would influence the results of the elections in Israel,” Katz said at a ceremony inaugurating the Irgun Museum and the Altalena cannon.

He emphasized that Israeli security operations would continue regardless of the political calendar and that decisions would be based exclusively on security considerations.

Israeli security officials have previously cautioned that preparations for possible Iranian attacks should not be interpreted as evidence of an imminent assault. In late September, defense officials said they had no specific intelligence indicating that Iran or another hostile actor was preparing an immediate strike, despite the heightened vigilance surrounding the election.

The latest contingency planning comes amid renewed tensions between Israel and Iran following their military confrontation earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu said he was not seeking a preemptive attack against Iran before the election, rejecting suggestions that he intended to initiate another confrontation during the campaign.

“Even if Iran fires missiles at us they will blame me,” Netanyahu said in an interview with Galei Tzahal.

He nevertheless reiterated that Israel would respond forcefully to any Iranian attack.