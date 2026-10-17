WATCH: Trump says ‘We beat the s*** out of Iran during our little excursion’ October 17, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-says-we-beat-the-s-out-of-iran-during-our-little-excursion/ Email Print President Trump, speaking at a rally in Kentucky, touted his achievements against the Islamic Republic of Iran, calling the operation an “excursion” and boasting that he “beat the s*** out of them.” https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/N5zCZDaaFG5hRLWz.mp4 Donald TrumpIranOperation Epic Fury