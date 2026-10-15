Sinwar’s 10-year-old son’s chilling letter about killing Jews revealed

The handwritten letter reveals a disturbing mix of violent hatred and a young boy’s longing for his father, the mastermind of the October 7 massacre.

By World Israel News Staff

The 10-year-old son of slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar wrote to his father during the Gaza war that he dreamed of holding a Kalashnikov and shooting Jews, even as he pleaded for his father to return home and hold him in his arms.

The disturbing handwritten letter, released Thursday by the Israel Defense Forces, was written by Ibrahim Sinwar at the beginning of the war and recovered by Israeli soldiers operating in Gaza in 2024.

“Beloved father, I miss you very much! I want to hug you and see you victorious, and I want to proclaim ‘Allah is the greatest,’ hold a Kalashnikov, and shoot Jews,” Ibrahim wrote, according to the IDF’s translation.

The boy then expressed a longing for his father’s affection, alongside descriptions of his fascination with weapons.

“When will you come back and sleep with your arms around me? I am constantly making pistols, tanks, and Kalashnikovs out of paper and cardboard,” he wrote.

The letter was accompanied by drawings depicting assault rifles, Israeli tanks near the Gaza border fence, and rockets being launched toward Israel.

Ibrahim also expressed hope that the fighting would end and that he would see his father again, concluding with prayers for his safety.

The IDF said the letter illustrates how Sinwar’s ideology influenced his own children and reflects the broader impact of Hamas’ glorification of violence on younger generations in Gaza.

The revelation comes two years after Sinwar, the architect of the October 7, 2023, massacre, was killed by Israeli troops in Rafah on October 16, 2024.

The letter also offers a glimpse into Sinwar’s family life, which Israeli forces had previously exposed through footage recovered from Hamas’ extensive underground tunnel network.

In February 2024, the IDF released security camera footage showing Sinwar moving through a tunnel beneath Khan Younis on October 10, 2023, just three days after Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel.

The footage showed Sinwar accompanied by his wife, children and brother Ibrahim, who was leading the group through the underground passage.

Additional footage released following Sinwar’s death showed the Hamas leader moving his family into an underground hideout on October 6, hours before the massacre.

According to the IDF, Sinwar and his family stocked the bunker with food, water, mattresses and other supplies in preparation for an extended stay underground.

Sinwar himself was eventually killed during an unexpected encounter with Israeli soldiers in Rafah, rather than in a specially planned operation targeting him.

Troops encountered several Hamas terrorists during operations in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood. Sinwar fled into a damaged building, where Israeli forces fired tank shells and later confirmed his identity.

Sinwar’s death brought an end to the career of one of Hamas’ most ruthless leaders, but the letter from his young son raises a troubling question about the legacy he left behind and the generation growing up in his shadow.