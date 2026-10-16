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WATCH: Ex-Mossad chief wanted Hezbollah pager victims to be ‘walking testimony’ to Israeli strength

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Former Mossad chief David Barnea reveals in a new documentary that the Hezbollah pager operation aimed to wound terrorists, not kill them, turning them into walking testimony to Israel’s strike.

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