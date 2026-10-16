WATCH: Ex-Mossad chief wanted Hezbollah pager victims to be ‘walking testimony’ to Israeli strength October 16, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ex-mossad-chief-wanted-hezbollah-pager-victims-to-be-walking-testimony-to-israeli-strength/ Email Print Former Mossad chief David Barnea reveals in a new documentary that the Hezbollah pager operation aimed to wound terrorists, not kill them, turning them into walking testimony to Israel’s strike. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/BoQGq5s91fxiKYb9.mp4 David BarneaHezbollahMossadOperation Pager