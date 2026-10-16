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WATCH: Abdul El-Sayed’s sister reveals dream of ‘final intifada’ in book she cowrote

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Abdul El-Sayed’s half-sister Eman Abdelhadi reads from a book she cowrote, a passage featuring a fictional interview with a Palestinian after a future violent intifada in which Israel finally falls.

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