WATCH: Abdul El-Sayed’s sister reveals dream of ‘final intifada’ in book she cowrote October 16, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-abdul-el-sayeds-sister-reveals-dream-of-final-intifada-in-book-she-cowrote/ Email Print Abdul El-Sayed’s half-sister Eman Abdelhadi reads from a book she cowrote, a passage featuring a fictional interview with a Palestinian after a future violent intifada in which Israel finally falls. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/VIDEO-2026-10-16-11-56-29.mp4 Abdul El-SayedIntifadaOct. 7th massacrPalestine