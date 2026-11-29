Proposed legislation would allow non-clerics to head the Intelligence Ministry, which has lacked a permanent minister since March.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered an overhaul of Iran’s intelligence apparatus in response to repeated security failures and foreign infiltration, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf announced Sunday.

Iranian lawmakers approved the general outline of legislation that would reorganize the Intelligence Ministry, expand eligibility requirements for its leadership and establish two new bodies within the ministry under officials appointed directly by Khamenei.

In a video posted on Telegram, Qalibaf explained that parliament had initially requested that the government prepare legislation addressing the ministry’s organizational structure. Lawmakers subsequently approved the general framework of the proposed reforms.

Among the most significant changes is a provision allowing candidates without clerical qualifications to head the Intelligence Ministry.

Under the proposed legislation, candidates could qualify through intelligence expertise, a master’s degree, and at least 10 years of experience in middle or senior management.

Individuals holding ijtihad, a qualification in Islamic jurisprudence, would remain eligible for the position.

Iran has been without a permanent intelligence minister since March 18, 2026, when Israel killed Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib in an airstrike. Khatib, a hardline cleric and politician, had headed Iran’s civilian intelligence service since August 2021.

Qalibaf called on the government to appoint Khatib’s successor promptly once the legislation receives approval from the Guardian Council, which reviews legislation for constitutionality.

Khamenei’s directive follows a series of security breaches in recent years that exposed vulnerabilities within Iran’s intelligence apparatus, including incidents involving prominent figures in the country’s nuclear program and its regional allies.

Among those incidents was the killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in 2020.

Four years later, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, further exposing shortcomings in Iranian security.

While parliament has approved the general outline of the restructuring bill, the proposed changes to ministerial eligibility and the establishment of the two additional intelligence bodies remain subject to legislative approval.