Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Nov. 18 condemned Amnesty’s reported plans to honor U.N. special rapporteur Francesca Albanese with its Ambassador of Conscience Award.

By JNS Staff

Sara Saei Joeghan, a former volunteer Iran country coordinator for Amnesty International’s U.K. branch, said she quit over what she described as the group’s fixation on Palestinian issues and its platforming of pro-regime figures, The Times of London reported on Friday.

Joeghan, 46, who arrived in the United Kingdom as a refugee in 2015, said an event on Iranian religious minorities was repurposed to focus heavily on Gaza and anti-Israel rhetoric.

She also said Amnesty canceled a planned screening of a documentary on the 2022 Iran protests, after telling her it was political.

Amnesty said the screening was canceled over concerns about the film’s political neutrality.

It said its work is “independent, impartial and grounded in international human rights law,” and that its commitment to exposing abuses in Iran is “unequivocal.” It added that coordinators are volunteers whose personal views do not necessarily represent the organization’s positions.

Joeghan resigned in March 2025, telling colleagues Amnesty UK had “strayed from its original mission of political neutrality.”

After Ali Khamenei’s death in February, she wrote to Amnesty in March 2026 to file a formal complaint.

It cited, among other issues, social media posts by fellow coordinator Niloufar Brook praising the late supreme leader. Joeghan also noted that Brook was still listed on Amnesty’s website as an Iran country coordinator. She went public after Amnesty did not act on the complaint.

Amnesty said Brook left the NGO in March 2026. Brook said she left voluntarily in summer 2025, after the organization mishandled how she had been treated by a colleague. Brook later helped pass the British Green Party’s anti-Zionism motion.

Separately, Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Nov. 18 condemned Amnesty’s reported plans to honor U.N. special rapporteur Francesca Albanese with its Ambassador of Conscience Award.