Spain's Prime Minister and Socialist Party Secretary-General Pedro Sánchez and Popular Party candidate Alberto Núñez Feijóo stand together at the start of a live televised debate in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Under Sánchez’s leadership, Spain emerged as one of Israel’s harshest critics in Europe, repeatedly accusing the Jewish state of committing genocide in Gaza.

By World Israel News Staff

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, one of Israel’s most outspoken critics among European leaders, has conceded defeat in Sunday’s parliamentary election, paving the way for a change in government after eight years in power.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar welcomed the election results, expressing hope that the change in leadership would enable Israel and Spain to restore their strained diplomatic relations.

With almost all votes counted, Spain’s conservative People’s Party (PP) emerged as the largest party, with the PP and right-wing Vox projected to secure a comfortable combined majority in the country’s 350-seat lower house of parliament.

Vox, which secured approximately 16% of the vote, emerged as the kingmaker in Spanish politics, with its support expected to be crucial to the formation of a new government.

The People’s Party claimed victory shortly after polls closed, declaring that its leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, would become Spain’s next prime minister.

Sa’ar congratulated Feijóo and his party, as well as Vox leader Santiago Abascal, on their electoral success.

“I congratulate Alberto Núñez Feijóo and his People’s Party, as well as Santiago Abascal and his Vox party, on their impressive election victory and the great change they have brought to Spain today,” Sa’ar wrote on X in Hebrew and Spanish.

“I believe that together we can now restore Israel-Spain relations, which are so important to both countries.”

“Long live Spain!” he added.

Under Sánchez’s leadership, Spain became one of Israel’s harshest critics in Europe, with the prime minister repeatedly accusing the Jewish state of committing genocide in Gaza, an allegation Israel vehemently rejects.

His government formally recognized a Palestinian state in May 2024 and imposed an arms embargo on Israel, restricted the transit of military supplies destined for Israel through Spanish territory, and banned imports from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

Sánchez also pushed for the suspension of the European Union’s association agreement with Israel.

Sa’ar previously condemned the Spanish government’s policies toward Israel, describing them as “hostile and antisemitic.”

Vox leader Abascal has taken a markedly different position on Israel. He met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem in May 2024, on the same day Spain formally recognized a Palestinian state, criticizing Sánchez’s decision and expressing support for Israel.

The election results offer Israel an opportunity to rebuild ties with Madrid after years of deteriorating relations under Sánchez.