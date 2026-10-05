Will Bibi finally face him? Eisenkot dares Netanyahu to live debate after 27 years of saying no October 5, 2026 Will he accept — or run again? Eisenkot challenges Netanyahu to live debate 23 days before election (AI Generated Image - WIN) Will he accept — or run again? Eisenkot challenges Netanyahu to live debate 23 days before election (AI Generated Image - WIN) Will Bibi finally face him? Eisenkot dares Netanyahu to live debate after 27 years of saying no Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/will-bibi-finally-face-him-eisenkot-dares-netanyahu-to-live-debate-after-27-years-of-saying-no/ Email Print Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot challenged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a live, nationwide televised debate Sunday, seeking a face-to-face showdown just 23 days before Israel’s October 27 election. The challenge would revive a political tradition largely absent from Israel for decades. Netanyahu last participated in a televised pre-election debate in April 1999, when he faced Yitzhak Mordechai, and has repeatedly declined or avoided subsequent calls to debate political rivals. Invoking the third anniversary of the October 7 massacre, Eisenkot said Israelis deserve “full, direct and honest answers” from those seeking to lead the country. Likud responded with a jab rather than accepting the invitation: “Is Gadi coming alone, or with Mansour Abbas, Ahmad Tibi, and Yair Golan?” 2026 Israeli electionBenjamin NetanyahuGadi EisenkotIsraeli electionpolitics