Mike Tyson to sue after Israeli flag replaced with PLO flag on licensed hoodie

Mike Tyson threatens legal action after Supreme replaces Israeli flag with Palestinian flag on licensed hoodie featuring his likeness.

By World Israel News Staff

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson is threatening legal action against fashion brand Supreme after the company allegedly replaced an Israeli flag with a Palestinian flag on a sweatshirt featuring his likeness without obtaining his permission.

The dispute erupted following the unveiling of Supreme’s fall 2026 collaboration with British fashion designer Martine Rose, which included a zip-up hoodie depicting Tyson surrounded by national flags. The design was modeled on an iconic championship jacket created for the boxer by designer Jeff Hamilton, which featured the Israeli flag alongside those of several other countries.

However, in the new version, the Israeli flag was replaced with the Palestine Liberation Organization flag, prompting accusations from Tyson’s representatives that the company had made an unauthorized political alteration to an approved design.

Mitchell Schuster, an attorney representing Tyson at the law firm Meister Seelig & Schuster, said the boxer had agreed to participate in the collection as a tribute to his sporting career, not to make a political statement.

According to Schuster, Tyson’s representatives approved artwork inspired by the original Jeff Hamilton jacket, with the intention of celebrating the boxer’s achievements.

“Without authorization, Supreme altered the approved design,” Schuster said, accusing the company of “embroiling Mr. Tyson in an unrelated political crisis.”

He described the modification as a “material breach of contract” and said Tyson’s attorneys were prepared to take “all necessary action” to protect the former champion’s name, image and legacy.

The controversy began shortly after Supreme announced the collection on October 12. Social media users and fashion commentators noticed the flag substitution, drawing comparisons between the original jacket and the newly designed sweatshirt.

Within days, images of the hoodie reportedly disappeared from Supreme’s promotional materials. When the collection went on sale on October 15, the disputed garment was absent from the company’s website and stores, although other products from the collaboration remained available.

Reports also indicated that Supreme store employees had been instructed to withdraw the item from sale.

The wider collection includes jackets, shirts, jeans, accessories and a collaborative Nike Dunk Low sneaker. Other pieces feature Tyson’s likeness without the disputed flag design.

Rose has previously incorporated Palestinian imagery into her fashion work, including limited-edition clothing sold to raise money for Gaza.