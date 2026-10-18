Rioters trash Paris synagogue as civil unrest sweeping France turns violent

Paris rioters ransack local synagogue amid growing unrest initially sparked by anger over education spending, but which has since led to widespread acts of violence and vandalism.

By World Israel News Staff

A synagogue in Paris was vandalized during widespread rioting across France over the weekend, prompting warnings from Jewish organizations as violent unrest left hundreds of police officers injured, businesses looted and public buildings set ablaze.

The synagogue, located in the French capital’s 19th arrondissement, suffered extensive damage during the disturbances. Footage released Sunday by the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) showed overturned tables and religious-community facilities strewn with debris.

The organization condemned the attack, warning that Jewish institutions were particularly vulnerable amid the breakdown of public order.

“When chaos and violence take over the streets, synagogues are the first to suffer,” said CAM CEO Sacha Roytman.

Roytman described the desecration of the synagogue as “a clear warning sign,” warning that violence directed against Jews could foreshadow a broader threat to French society.

The circumstances of the vandalism, including the identities of those responsible and their motives, have not yet been publicly established.

The incident came as France experienced some of its worst civil unrest in years, following nationwide demonstrations Saturday against rising living costs, deteriorating public services and conditions in the country’s education system.

More than half a million people participated in demonstrations across France, with organizers putting the figure as high as 800,000. Although some protesters demonstrated peacefully, violence erupted in Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux and other major cities.

Masked rioters attacked police, looted shops, burned vehicles and damaged government buildings. In Limoges, a fire severely damaged the city’s historic town hall.

French authorities reported approximately 1,800 arrests nationwide and injuries to more than 500 police officers. One demonstrator died after suffering cardiac arrest during the unrest in Paris.

President Emmanuel Macron condemned the violence and vowed that those responsible would face prosecution.

“No room for violence in our Republic,” Macron declared.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu blamed the disorder on radical far-left groups and criminal elements, insisting that the government would not be intimidated.

Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire described extensive destruction across the capital, where rioters ransacked commercial districts and damaged public infrastructure.

Grégoire condemned the violence while emphasizing that the actions of rioters should not be confused with those of the majority of demonstrators, who were exercising their right to protest peacefully.

The unrest also prompted concern among French Jewish leaders about the security of their communities.

Bruno Benjamin, president of the Marseille-Provence branch of CRIF, the umbrella organization representing French Jewish institutions, called for a state of emergency and a greater security presence.

“I believe we need to declare a state of emergency in France, send in the army,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin reported that synagogues in Marseille had remained open despite the disturbances and that Jewish security organizations were maintaining heightened vigilance.

Former French lawmaker Meyer Habib also expressed alarm over the violence in Paris, where he said Palestinian flags were prominently displayed during the demonstrations.

“I feel pain for France, my country,” Habib said, urging French citizens to recognize the seriousness of the unrest.

The protests began with student demonstrations over educational conditions before expanding into a broader movement against inflation, declining purchasing power and government policies.

The violence has increased pressure on Macron’s government ahead of the 2027 presidential election, with political leaders trading accusations over responsibility for the unrest.

For French Jewish organizations, the vandalism of the Paris synagogue has added a new concern to an already volatile situation, raising questions about the protection of religious institutions during periods of widespread civil disorder.