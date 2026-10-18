WATCH: Heroic Flydubai pilot opens up about terrifying hijacking attempt October 18, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-heroic-flydubai-pilot-opens-up-about-terrifying-hijacking-attempt/ Email Print Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar breaks his silence on the terrifying midair attack by his own first officer, the fight to survive despite severe wounds and the heroic actions that saved 172 lives. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/ndsTaMNwCrz5M5z.mp4 FlyDubaihijackingpilotSmit Machchhar