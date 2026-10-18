British counter-terror police probe influencer for being ‘too pro-Israel’

UK influencer Holly Passmore was referred to the Prevent counter-terrorism program over her support for Israel. (X)

UK counter-terror authorities question woman after she was referred to counter-extremist taskforce for being too “supportive of Israel.”

By World Israel News Staff

British police investigated a social media influencers and mother of two over her support for Israel and questioned her about her interest in Jewish affairs after an anonymous referral to the government’s counter-extremism program, despite an internal police report acknowledging that neither supporting Israel nor traveling there constituted a terrorism concern.

Holly Passmore, 44, of County Durham, was visited by two plain-clothes officers on July 4, 2025, following a trip to Israel organized by the Israeli Embassy in London. Newly obtained police documents reveal that the referral to Britain’s Prevent counter-terror program accused her of excessive identification with Israel and described her as vulnerable to manipulation.

According to an intelligence report obtained by Passmore through a subject access request and reviewed by The Telegraph, the referral claimed she “over-identified with the conflict between Israel and Palestine” and was “supportive of Israel to the point that she has travelled to Israel”.

The referral also alleged that Passmore had mental health issues and was “vulnerable to negative influence”.

However, the police intelligence report explicitly acknowledged that there “is no CT [counter-terror] concern with an individual being supportive of Israel as a democracy and it would not be a CT concern for a person to travel there”.

Despite that assessment, officers arrived at Passmore’s home less than three weeks after she returned from Israel.

Passmore, who is not Jewish, said the officers questioned her about her connections to the Jewish state, whether she intended to return and why she was interested in Jewish affairs.

“They asked me why I was interested in ‘Jewish issues’, because County Durham it’s not a Jewish area,” she recalled.

“They even asked me if I’d ever been to Auschwitz,” she added, explaining that she answered affirmatively.

Passmore, who is pursuing a master’s degree in Holocaust studies at the University of Haifa, said she tried to explain that her interest in Jewish history and her support for Israel were entirely legitimate.

“I just said that I had Jewish friends. I don’t know why, really, I felt the need to explain myself, but you do in that situation. It’s very intimidating.”

Passmore has more than 28,000 followers on X, where she posts under the name MummyisTired. She became increasingly involved in combating antisemitism and expressing solidarity with Jewish people following the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023.

Her June 2025 visit to Israel included Kfar Aza, one of the communities attacked by Hamas terrorists, where British-Israeli hostage Emily Damari was abducted.

Passmore said she initially believed the police visit concerned the safety of her nine-year-old son, who has severe autism and had remained in Britain during her trip. Instead, an officer reportedly told her that the concern was whether she herself was at risk of manipulation.

“When they came to the door they didn’t discuss my health. They only asked about Israel,” she said.

Three days after the visit, Passmore submitted a complaint, prompting another visit by two officers, including a police superintendent. According to Passmore, they reassured her that police did not regard her as a terrorist or extremist.

“They said that, clearly, I’m not a terrorist,” she recalled.

She also said that the superintendent asked her to stop discussing the incident publicly.

Passmore’s experience had already attracted attention in July 2025, when she discussed the police visits in media interviews, including an appearance on TalkTV. Reform UK councillor Darren Grimes and journalist David Collier also publicized the case.

The latest developments emerged after Passmore discovered that her National Health Service records had designated her a vulnerable adult shortly after her return from Israel.

According to GP records examined by The Telegraph, the classification was added on June 23, 2025, eight days after she returned to Britain. It remained in place until May 18, 2026, when her records were changed to state that she was no longer considered vulnerable.

Passmore said she discovered the entries on October 9 and had never been informed that she had been classified as vulnerable, nor undergone an assessment that would explain the designation.

She suspects the classification may be connected to the Prevent referral, although no direct connection between the two has been established.

“The NHS is quite happy to leave me in charge of a severely disabled child on my own and not give any additional support,” she said. “They know very well I am not a vulnerable adult.”

Passmore acknowledged having physical health conditions and diagnoses of ADHD and autism but rejected the characterization of her as mentally ill or susceptible to manipulation.

“I think they knew I’m not vulnerable but they wanted to monitor me because I was advocating for Israel,” she said.

Prevent was established to identify and assist individuals at risk of becoming involved in terrorism. Under British government guidance, referrals are assessed by police to determine whether there is a genuine risk of radicalization, while participation in subsequent support programs is voluntary.

The Home Office’s statutory guidance says Prevent assessments must be proportionate and based on potential involvement in terrorism. Its February 2026 guidance also emphasizes that an identifiable extremist ideology is not necessarily required for an initial referral, provided there are grounds for concern about susceptibility to terrorism.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East declined to address Passmore’s individual case.

“All referrals are treated in the strictest confidence and will always prioritize the safety and welfare of those concerned,” a spokesman said.

The spokesman added that specially trained officers consider concerns brought to their attention and offer support where appropriate.

“Receiving support is voluntary and may be used to protect someone who is considered vulnerable and to prevent a situation escalating into something more serious.”

Durham Constabulary has previously said that Prevent referrals are assessed to establish whether an immediate security threat exists or whether an individual faces a genuine risk of radicalization.

The force has not publicly explained why officers questioned Passmore about her interest in Israel and Jewish history despite the internal assessment acknowledging that those interests were not counterterrorism concerns.