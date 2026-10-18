IDF chief locks down troops on Election Day

Security forces are also closely tracking intelligence indicating that terror organizations are trying to operate through a range of hostile channels.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has ordered that all soldiers remain on their bases on election day, Channel 12 News reported.

The unusual order follows a series of security assessments in the defense establishment, which raised concrete concerns that terror groups may try to carry out attacks on voting day itself in an effort to disrupt daily life and influence the election.

Israeli assessments have also grown in recent days that Iran is preparing for another round of strikes and could choose election day to catch Israel off guard.

It is not clear whether Zamir’s decision is directly linked to those assessments, but the military is preparing for every scenario.

Ahead of the vote, the IDF has changed its defensive posture and stepped up operational activity in every sector, including the Jordanian border, Syria, Lebanon, and the Gaza Strip.

Security forces are also closely tracking intelligence indicating that terror organizations are trying to operate through a range of hostile channels.

The order comes after Zamir said last week that because the risk of escalation on several fronts had risen, the IDF had decided well in advance to raise its readiness to an especially high level.