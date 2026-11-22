Nearly 70% of Israeli soldiers wounded in combat over the past three years have returned to military service, the IDF announced as Israel begins a national week honoring wounded soldiers and victims of terrorism.

Approximately 31,000 wounded personnel are recognized by the Defense Ministry, highlighting the heavy human cost of war.

Through its new “A Hug From Home” initiative, Israel is turning gratitude into action. In partnership with 10 municipalities, IDF commanders and local leaders will meet wounded soldiers in their own communities, honor their sacrifices, hear their stories and help them access rehabilitation, benefits and mental health services.

The scars extend beyond physical injuries. The IDF reports 5,800 requests for combat trauma treatment and over 9,800 psychological debriefing sessions. Free mental health care is available to discharged soldiers and reservists, even without official disability recognition.

For thousands still fighting to recover, the message is clear: Their sacrifice is remembered, and they are not alone.