Newsom condemns Israel’s war on Hamas as ‘moral catastrophe’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his annual State of the State address in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

California’s governor calls for restrictions on US military aid to Israel while accusing Netanyahu of damaging American support.

By World Israel News Staff

California Governor Gavin Newsom has called for placing conditions on US military aid to Israel, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of undermining American support for the Jewish state and pursuing policies that make the establishment of a Palestinian state impossible.

“Aid has to be conditioned,” Newsom declared during a visit to New Hampshire on Saturday, where he was campaigning for Democratic candidates ahead of November’s midterm elections and laying the groundwork for a possible presidential bid in 2028.

The governor argued that restrictions on military assistance were rapidly becoming the prevailing position within the Democratic Party, pointing to developments in Judea and Samaria and Netanyahu’s opposition to Palestinian statehood.

Newsom accused Netanyahu of increasingly alienating Americans, saying the prime minister had isolated himself internationally and damaged Israel’s standing among the American public.

“Bibi Netanyahu has done a remarkable job of really isolating himself from the rest of the world,” he charged, arguing that the consequences of the prime minister’s policies were incalculable.

Newsom also described Israel’s military campaign against Hamas in Gaza after the October 7, 2023, invasion and subsequent massacres as a “moral catastrophe.”

He acknowledged a distinction between offensive weapons and defensive systems such as Iron Dome, leaving unclear whether he would support continuing some forms of assistance without conditions.

Newsom cited existing American human rights legislation, including the Leahy laws, which prohibit US assistance to foreign security force units when there is credible information implicating them in gross human rights violations.

His remarks come amid a broader shift within the Democratic Party, where opposition to military assistance for Israel has gained substantial support in Congress.

In April, 40 Democratic senators voted to block a $295 million sale of military bulldozers to Israel, while 36 supported blocking a separate $151.8 million bomb sale. Both efforts failed in the Republican-controlled Senate.

A subsequent House vote in July exposed similar divisions. An amendment introduced by Republican Representative Thomas Massie to eliminate $3.3 billion in assistance to Israel attracted support from 103 Democrats, although it was defeated 314-104.

The vote divided senior Democratic leaders. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries opposed the measure, while Minority Whip Katherine Clark supported it.

“We should not provide a blank check for military aid,” Clark said at the time, arguing that Israel’s government had failed to meet American standards.

During a March appearance promoting his memoir, the California governor drew criticism after comparing Israel’s political direction to that of an apartheid state.

He subsequently expressed regret over his choice of words, explaining that he had been warning about Israel’s possible future rather than describing its existing political system.

In a subsequent interview, Newsom emphasized his support for Israel while sharply distinguishing between the country and its political leadership.

“I revere the state of Israel,” he said. “I’m proud to support the state of Israel.”

Newsom’s latest comments come just over a week before Israel’s October 27 parliamentary election, which could determine whether Netanyahu remains in power.