Iran threatens to destroy Israel, drive Israelis into the Sinai

Iran’s IRGC threatens to drive Israelis into the Sinai Desert if its energy facilities are attacked.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has threatened to devastate Israel and force its population into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula if Iranian energy infrastructure is targeted in a new military offensive, amid mounting tensions between Tehran, Jerusalem and Washington.

IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi issued the warning Sunday, declaring that an attack on Iran’s energy facilities would result in Israeli territory becoming uninhabitable.

Such an attack would “turn the occupied territories into scorched earth forever and drive its usurpers into the Sinai Desert,” Mohebbi wrote on X, referring to Israel.

He asserted that Iranian scientists would quickly repair any damage inflicted on the country’s energy infrastructure, while threatening consequences far more severe for Israel.

“The world will see what happens,” he added.

The post was subsequently removed from X for violating the platform’s rules, according to reports.

Mohebbi’s warning followed reports that the US military had developed plans for possible strikes against Iranian nuclear and energy facilities, potentially involving the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, commonly known as the “Mother of All Bombs.”

Iran’s newly appointed defense minister, Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi, also threatened retaliation against American forces on Sunday, shortly after parliament confirmed his appointment by a vote of 237 to 15.

Ketabchi warned that President Donald Trump should concentrate on safely withdrawing US troops from the Middle East rather than preparing another attack on Iran.

He said the president should consider “how many of his troops will end up being carried out of the region in a horizontal position” if he orders another strike.

The escalating warnings came as Trump renewed his threats against the Iranian regime while publicly endorsing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israel’s October 27 parliamentary election.

In a lengthy statement on Truth Social, Trump praised Netanyahu’s leadership during the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, describing the prime minister as a crucial partner in confronting Tehran.

The president claimed that Iran’s military and financial capabilities had been severely degraded, warning that the United States could take additional action “unless they change their ways, rapidly.”

Trump also tied future American action against Iran to Netanyahu’s political survival, suggesting that Washington might be unwilling to continue the campaign without the Israeli leader in office.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded by challenging Trump to resume hostilities.

“Last time you wanted to ‘finish the job’, Iran emerged even stronger. Want to try your luck again? Be our guest,” Araghchi wrote on X.

“But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too,” he added.

Araghchi further accused Netanyahu of attempting to draw Washington into another military confrontation to protect his political and legal interests.

The exchange followed Netanyahu’s declaration Sunday that removing the Iranian regime remains an explicit Israeli strategic objective.

Speaking to diplomatic correspondents, the prime minister said Israel had already achieved most of its objectives against Iran but remained prepared to take further military action, including without American assistance if necessary.

Amid the deteriorating security situation, the US Virtual Embassy in Iran issued a warning Sunday urging American citizens in the Middle East to exercise heightened vigilance, citing the possibility of attacks against US interests and disruptions to regional travel.