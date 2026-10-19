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WATCH: Israeli counterterror forces arrest terror suspects on major highway

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Dramatic footage shows elite Yamam and Shin Bet operatives arresting two suspects on Highway 1 near Latrun following intelligence linking them to a planned terrorist attack against Israeli civilians. No Israeli forces were injured.

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