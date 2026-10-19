WATCH: Israeli counterterror forces arrest terror suspects on major highway October 19, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-counterterror-forces-arrest-terror-suspects-on-major-highway/ Email Print Dramatic footage shows elite Yamam and Shin Bet operatives arresting two suspects on Highway 1 near Latrun following intelligence linking them to a planned terrorist attack against Israeli civilians. No Israeli forces were injured. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/WhatsApp-Video-2026-10-19-at-11.01.47-PM.mp4 LatrunShin Betterror suspects