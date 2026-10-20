IDF graduates first class of ultra-orthodox infantry officers from Hasmonean Brigade

IDF Chief Eyal Zamir greets graudates of the first ever officers' course for the IDF hareidi brigade, October 20, 2026. (Facebook)

During the course, cadets participated in several operational activities in Lebanon and Judea and Samaria alongside other Hasmonean Brigade forces.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The IDF graduated the first class of ultra-orthodox infantry officers from its Hasmonean Brigade, certifying 15 cadets after an eight-month course designed to train Haredi soldiers for command roles while accommodating their religious way of life.

The graduation ceremony for the brigade’s first officers course was held on the roof of Yeshivat HaKotel in Jerusalem.

Some graduates began their military service in the Hasmonean Brigade and advanced through its ranks, while others transferred from different units after previously serving as squad commanders in the brigade.

“This is a historic and moving event. You are making history and breaking new ground with the completion of the first officers course of the Hasmonean Brigade. You are leaders who are realizing a great vision of the entire Jewish people. I see the Haredi community as an inseparable part of Israeli society,” the IDF chief of staff told the graduates.

Training was conducted under IDF General Staff directives for integrating members of the ultra-orthodox community into military service.

Accommodations included stringent kosher standards, designated periods for prayer and religious study, and an adapted gender environment.

Cadets initially trained in combat and command skills, including navigation and fire-support courses.

They later completed the “Gefen” corps training phase, practicing combat and command in open and built-up areas.

They also participated in a live-fire series and the “Northern Arrow” exercise alongside cadets from the general “Gefen” track at the IDF Officers School at Bahad 1.

During the course, cadets participated in several operational activities in Lebanon and Judea and Samaria alongside other Hasmonean Brigade forces.

Bahad 1 retained full authority over professional instruction and training content.

“You are already integrated into operational activity, and you will be able to be deployed for any mission, in defense and offense, including maneuver operations,” the chief of staff said.

The graduates will now assume key positions and command operational activities in different sectors. The IDF said selection and screening are underway for the brigade’s next officers course, which is expected to begin in November.