Trump administration came ‘very close’ to Iran strike as Netanyahu calls for regime’s fall

President Donald Trump dances at a campaign rally at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, in Grand Island, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Netanyahu said Tuesday that he and Trump had discussed bringing down Iran’s government during their Sunday conversation.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Trump administration came “very close” to approving a military strike on Iran on at least one recent occasion, several sources familiar with the details told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday, as President Donald Trump weighs further military action while saying the US will not bomb Iran again before the November 3 midterm elections.

Trump has repeatedly considered plans for major strikes against Iran in recent weeks.

During an early October meeting at Camp David, Vice President JD Vance and national security officials presented a proposed three-day bombing campaign targeting Iranian missile and drone arsenals, but Trump paused the plan to avoid an escalation before the elections.

By mid-October, Trump had ordered the Pentagon to prepare alternative strike packages that included the potential deployment of the GBU-43/B “Mother of All Bombs,” or MOAB, against fortified underground nuclear facilities.

Trump fueled speculation about possible military action last week in Atlanta, Georgia, telling reporters to “wait till you see what we do to Iran.”

Following a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on October 18, Trump also warned that the US could soon “finish the job” against Tehran if it did not change course.

Iranian officials told Reuters on Tuesday that Tehran expects US bombing to resume sooner or later despite Trump’s pledge not to launch another attack before November 3.

Netanyahu said Tuesday that he and Trump had discussed bringing down Iran’s government during their Sunday conversation.

“We are committed to completing the elimination of the Iranian regime,” Netanyahu said in a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office. “I have discussed this with Trump many times, including the day before yesterday.”

Speaking at the new Kiryat Shmona-Tel Hai University at the opening of the academic year, Netanyahu called Iran “the head of this venomous octopus” and said Israel was committed to “toppling the terrorist regime in Iran.”

Netanyahu said Iran would continue pursuing nuclear capabilities and attempting to rebuild its terrorist proxy network “as long as it lives.”

“Therefore, the only way to prevent this is to topple this regime,” said Netanayhu. “The elimination of Hezbollah will come in parallel.”