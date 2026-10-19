Netanyahu aide admits receiving hundreds of thousands of shekels work with Qatar

Urich said: “I don’t think I did anything immoral or unprofessional.”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Jonatan Urich, a senior aide to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, acknowledged receiving “hundreds of thousands of shekels” for work promoting Qatar’s image and said the project may have continued until mid-to-late 2024, Channel 12 reported.

During questioning, Urich initially said he could not recall when the project ended. Asked whether he had continued working for Qatar after the Oct. 7 massacre, he replied: “Certainly, not in Israel.” He later estimated the end date within two months before or after the attack.

Pressed about whether the work continued into mid-2024, Urich said: “I tend to think mid-to-late 2024.” He said his involvement ended after Srulik Einhorn told him the project was over.

Investigators also questioned whether Netanyahu knew his adviser was being paid to promote Qatar, which was home to senior Hamas leaders, while Urich was involved in messaging critical of the country in Israel.

“I don’t report to the prime minister about things I do. There is a huge difference between what happens abroad and what happens in Israel,” Urich said. “As an external adviser, I was never required to make a disclosure. The World Cup project did not prevent me from attacking Qatar from Israel.”

Asked whether either side knew he was working for the other, Urich replied: “No.”

Investigators cited Netanyahu’s testimony that he did not know Urich was working for the Qataris and that there was “no chance” his adviser was receiving money from them. Urich responded: “That’s between me and him.”

Urich denied that his work presented a conflict or was improper, citing the involvement of reserve Maj. Gen. Poli Mordechai and former Mossad personnel in the project.

“I didn’t see a conflict here, I don’t see a moral problem with it,” he said.

Asked why he did not stop after Oct. 7 or inform Netanyahu, Urich said: “I don’t think I did anything immoral or unprofessional.”

Investigators also alleged they had evidence he was paid to promote Qatari interests following Oct. 7.

“Not true,” Urich replied.