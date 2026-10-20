WATCH: IDF hits Hezbollah truck hauling weapons from cleared depot October 20, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-drone-hits-hezbollah-truck-hauling-weapons-from-cleared-depot/ Email Print IDF drones spotted Hezbollah terrorists entering a cleared weapons depot in southern Lebanon, tracked the loaded truck as it left the compound, and struck it en route to its destination. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/Fir2pHZaTzUTh87K.mp4 HezbollahIDFLebanon