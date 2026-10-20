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WATCH: IDF hits Hezbollah truck hauling weapons from cleared depot

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IDF drones spotted Hezbollah terrorists entering a cleared weapons depot in southern Lebanon, tracked the loaded truck as it left the compound, and struck it en route to its destination.

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