WATCH: Radical politicians use AIPAC, Israel as a scapegoat

Radicals across America, from Hasan Piker to Abdul El-Sayed, blame AIPAC and Israel for problems at home while using their anti-Israel hatred to shift attention from their own extremist views.

Mamdani, El-Sayed and many far-left politicians use AIPAC and Israel as a scapegoat for America’s problems, while super PACs bankroll their rise.

They blame AIPAC, but who’s behind THEIR MILLIONS?

Watch the mask come off. https://t.co/NoljYaFo3Y

— Canary Mission (@canarymission) October 20, 2026