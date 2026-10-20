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WATCH: Radical politicians use AIPAC, Israel as a scapegoat

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Radicals across America, from Hasan Piker to Abdul El-Sayed, blame AIPAC and Israel for problems at home while using their anti-Israel hatred to shift attention from their own extremist views.

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