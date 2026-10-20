WATCH: Radical politicians use AIPAC, Israel as a scapegoat October 20, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-radical-politicians-use-aipac-israel-as-a-scapegoat/ Email Print Radicals across America, from Hasan Piker to Abdul El-Sayed, blame AIPAC and Israel for problems at home while using their anti-Israel hatred to shift attention from their own extremist views. Mamdani, El-Sayed and many far-left politicians use AIPAC and Israel as a scapegoat for America’s problems, while super PACs bankroll their rise. They blame AIPAC, but who’s behind THEIR MILLIONS? Watch the mask come off. https://t.co/NoljYaFo3Y — Canary Mission (@canarymission) October 20, 2026 AIPACanti-Israelforeign funds