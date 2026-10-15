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WATCH: Strait of Hormuz filled with trash as Iran continues to attack shipping vessels

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Footage from the Strait of Hormuz shows trash, broken containers, and their contents floating in the water as Iran fires on ships attempting to sail through the waterway.

 

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