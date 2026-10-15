WATCH: Strait of Hormuz filled with trash as Iran continues to attack shipping vessels October 15, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-strait-of-hormuz-filled-with-trash-as-iran-continues-to-attack-shipping-vessels/ Email Print Footage from the Strait of Hormuz shows trash, broken containers, and their contents floating in the water as Iran fires on ships attempting to sail through the waterway. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/9rfiJyCbWsxSSwa7.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/nc0LLnWafUMGJbuj.mp4 Iranshipping attackStrait of Hormuztrash