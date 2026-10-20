Qatar, Pakistan propose releasing $6 billion to Iran in exchange for nuclear inspections

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, center, heads to the venue for talks between Iran and the U.S. in Muscat, Oman, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP)

Regional sources said both Washington and Tehran have given preliminary approval, although no final agreement has been reached.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Pakistan and Qatar have proposed a compromise between the United States and Iran that would release about $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for renewed nuclear inspections, according to reports aimed at preventing further military escalation and reviving negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed and The New Arab reported that the two countries presented the framework as a middle ground between the sides.

Regional sources said both Washington and Tehran have given preliminary approval, although no final agreement has been reached.

Under the proposal, the United States would permit Iran to receive approximately $6 billion in interest generated from Iranian assets frozen in Qatari banks.

Iran, in return, would allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to carry out confidential, unannounced inspections at its nuclear facilities.

Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, arrived in Tehran with diplomatic delegations seeking to finalize the proposed framework with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Regional officials described the diplomatic efforts as making “significant” progress.

Diplomats involved in the wider US-Iran negotiations, however, cautioned against expectations that a final breakthrough was imminent as backchannel discussions continued.

Reports of the proposal also coincided with gains in global stock markets and a decline in crude oil prices.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as concerns about potential regional energy supply disruptions eased.

In recent weeks, despite the upcoming US midterm elections, Trump and his administration have renewed threats of further US military action against Iran as negotiations remain deadlocked, warning that Washington could “finish the job” if Tehran does not change course while reiterating that Iran will not obtain a nuclear weapon.

Trump said at an Oct. 19 campaign rally in Kansas that Iran’s military capabilities had been devastated, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and Trump were committed to “completing the elimination of the Iranian regime.”