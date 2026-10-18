Netanyahu says Russia aiding Iran with anti-Israel bot networks

Netanyahu nevertheless assessed that Russia would not go so far as to support an Islamist power acquiring a nuclear bomb.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Russia is helping Iran through bot networks conducting an antisemitic campaign against Israel, describing the activity as one of several areas of disagreement Jerusalem has raised directly with Moscow.

Responding to a question from The Jerusalem Post while presenting Israel’s national security doctrine, Netanyahu said Russian cooperation with Tehran ultimately conflicts with Moscow’s own interests.

“Russia’s cooperation with Iran is something that runs counter to its interests, as does the existence of bot networks conducting a campaign against the State of Israel with the most blatant antisemitism imaginable,” Netanyahu said. “We raise all these issues with them, and we do so very clearly.”

Relations with Moscow require Israel to distinguish between areas of mutual interest and points of conflict, Netanyahu said. He added that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin “speak when necessary.”

“Russia has its own interests, and the State of Israel has its interests, and they do not always overlap. Sometimes they even clash,” Netanyahu said. “That is why I always try to pursue our shared interests to the fullest extent possible. If that is not possible, you stand by your own interests and fight to defend them.”

Netanyahu nevertheless assessed that Russia would not go so far as to support an Islamist power acquiring a nuclear bomb.

“My assessment, and I do not want to speak on behalf of others, is that, given the Muslim population within Russia itself, Iran would also seek to turn elements within that population into its agents.

“This is because Iran holds extreme ideological views concerning the conquest of the world, the subjugation of all Muslims to its doctrine, and the imposition of that doctrine on all nonbelievers,” Netanyahu said.

Military links between Moscow and Tehran have also included Russian assistance with Iranian capabilities, including drone and missile technology, as well as intelligence that could support attacks on American and allied forces in the Middle East.

An Institute for the Study of War report said Russia continued sending Iran military equipment and components. An August report, citing a European government document and a Western official, said shipments crossing the Caspian Sea contained explosives, ammunition and drone components.

More than two dozen Russian vessels had reportedly delivered cargo to Iran’s Amirabad port as of July. Russia has also spent years producing and upgrading Iranian-designed Shahed drones for its war against Ukraine.