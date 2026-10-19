Trump official: Omar could be deported over immigration fraud

The congresswoman has faced years of scrutiny regarding her immigration history, including a marriage to a man some critics say is her biological brother.

By World Israel News Staff

Tom Homan, the Trump administration’s border czar, said Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) could face legal consequences, including possible denaturalization, if an ongoing federal investigation establishes that she committed immigration fraud.

Omar is now the subject of a federal criminal investigation into allegations involving her immigration paperwork, and whether her birth year was intentionally listed incorrectly in order to create the impression she was a minor when she was actually an adult.

Additionally, her marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi has raised eyebrows. The marriage occurred at the same time that Omar was Islamically — but not legally — wedded to the father of her children.

Some critics have claimed that Omar legally married Elmi in order to facilitate his immigration to the Untied States, with some saying that he is actually her biological brother.

Earlier in October, federal Homeland Security agents raided her Washington D.C. home and seized her cellphone as part of the investigation into those claims.

Omar will “be held to the same standards you and I are held [to]. If she violated the law, then she’ll be held accountable,” Homan told The Big Weekend Show.

“Of course, if you lie during the naturalization process, there is a process to denaturalize somebody. We’ve done it before… And certainly, if the evidence points that way, that could happen,” he continued.

“I said over a year ago, the allegations were made clear, and it would be investigated, and they are investigating it,” he said. “I’m not going to get ahead of the bureau or HSI, but I’ve been told they have a strong case, and we’ll let the evidence lead where it leads.”

Homan did not provide details about the evidence investigators have gathered or specify what charges, if any, Omar could face. His comments also did not establish that the allegations against the congresswoman are true.

He was also asked about Omar’s alleged connections to a large-scale charity fraud investigation.

“That’s a question for the FBI. I know things, but that’s the question for FBI,” he said.