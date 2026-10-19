JD Vance undecided on whether he will run for president in 2028

Vice President JD Vance raises possibility of skipping 2028 presidential race, despite leading polls for the Republican nomination.

By World Israel News Staff

Vice President JD Vance said over the weekend that he may not run for president in 2028, explaining that his wife and four young children could influence his decision despite his position as the leading potential candidate for the Republican nomination.

During a CBS News town hall in Michigan on Saturday, Vance was asked directly whether he might decide against seeking the presidency when President Donald Trump’s second term comes to an end.

“Of course there’s a chance,” Vance responded.

“We’ve got four little kids,” he continued, adding that his wife, Usha, “has never loved politics,” although she enjoys public service.

The vice president rejected the assumption that his political career necessarily meant he would seek the White House, emphasizing that he had not yet made a decision about his future.

“I’m a procrastinator. I hate thinking about it,” he acknowledged when discussing major life decisions.

Vance suggested he would address the question more seriously following November’s midterm elections, during which he has been campaigning for Republican candidates.

After urging the Michigan audience to elect Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers, Vance said he would eventually have to make a decision about his own political future.

“But you know, anything could happen, man,” he added.

The remarks come three months after Vance and his wife welcomed their fourth child, Alec Neel Vance, in July. The couple also have two older sons and a daughter.

Despite his hesitation, Vance remains the clear frontrunner in early Republican presidential primary polling.

According to the latest RealClearPolling average, the vice president holds 39.1% support among prospective Republican primary voters, compared with 23.8% for Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Donald Trump Jr. places third with 11.1%, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with 7.3%.

Trump has previously identified Vance as his likeliest political successor.

Asked in August 2025 whether Vance was the heir apparent to the Make America Great Again movement, Trump replied, “Well, I think most likely, in all fairness, he’s the vice president.”

The president also suggested that Rubio could potentially join Vance on a future Republican presidential ticket.

“It’s too early, obviously, to talk about it. But certainly he’s doing a great job, and he would be probably favored at this point,” Trump said.

Trump has since reportedly expressed stronger support for Vance privately. During a July meeting with donors at the White House, the president reportedly told attendees, “At the end of the day, we need to elect JD.”

Rubio, widely considered Vance’s strongest potential rival for the Republican nomination, has also avoided committing to a presidential campaign.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but I have no plans at this time,” Rubio said during a television interview in September.