WATCH: Netanyahu thanks Trump for resounding endorsement October 18, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-thanks-trump-for-resounding-endorsement-vows-to-keep-thwarting-irans-nuclear-ambitions/ Email Print Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked President Trump for his support and endorsement ahead of the upcoming elections, vowing to continue as a partner and ally of the United States. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/bbp-kz1ITfUTSoqt.mp4 Benjamin NetanyahuDonald Trumpelectionsendorsementprime minister