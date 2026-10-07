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WATCH: Druze village honors Israel on Oct. 7th anniversary

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Dozens of Druze in Suwayda, southern Syria, marked October 7 by waving Israeli flags, holding posters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and chanting support for Israel, who has previously backed the Druze community.

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