WATCH: Druze village honors Israel on Oct. 7th anniversary October 7, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-druze-village-honors-israel-on-oct-7th-anniversary/ Email Print Dozens of Druze in Suwayda, southern Syria, marked October 7 by waving Israeli flags, holding posters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and chanting support for Israel, who has previously backed the Druze community. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/VIDEO-2026-10-07-15-47-19.mp4 DruzeOct. 7th massacrepro-Israel