What’s next for Netanyahu and his rivals after Israel’s election?

Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot alongside members of his party at election headquarters in Tel Aviv, following the closing of polling stations and the release of exit poll results on Israel’s general election night, October 27, 2026. (Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90)

The Central Elections Committee is expected to present the official results to President Isaac Herzog on Thursday.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party emerged as the largest in the Knesset, while the opposition camp led by Gadi Eisenkot was forecast as the larger parliamentary bloc, according to initial exit polls released Tuesday night.

With 120 seats in the Knesset, a coalition typically needs the backing of at least 61 lawmakers.

Smaller parties could therefore hold the balance of power.

Counting will take several days. Special ballots, including those cast by soldiers, are counted after votes from regular polling stations.

The Central Elections Committee is expected to present the official results to President Isaac Herzog on Thursday, while the final results must be published in the government’s official record by Nov. 4.

Parties have until November 18 to file appeals.

Herzog will then consult representatives of the elected parties and choose the lawmaker he considers most likely to form a government.

That person need not lead the largest party. The candidate will have 28 days to negotiate a coalition, with a possible two-week extension.

The possibilities extend beyond a conventional majority coalition.

A minority government could take office if it wins more votes than it receives in opposition, while a broad unity government remains possible.

If the first attempt fails, Herzog can turn to another candidate, who will have 28 days to form a governing coalition.

If the second attempt also fails, or Herzog determines that no viable government can be formed, Knesset members have a final 21-day window to rally at least 61 colleagues behind an alternative candidate.

That candidate then has 14 days to form a government. Should that fail, the Knesset is automatically dissolved, triggering a new election within 90 days.