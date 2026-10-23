WATCH: IDF neutralizes two terrorists planning mass casualty attack October 23, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-neutralizes-two-terrorists-planning-mass-casualty-attack/ Email Print The IDF eliminated two terrorists at a Hebron checkpoint after they opened fire and seriously wounded two Israelis, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the surrounding area sealed off and a wider counterterrorism operation launched. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/yC1WsWoiUhYbTAqz.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/aT2TfG9ZkYmZ8Eqo.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/DcJb8ez7uolaqtWQ.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/Ed7javxeDNiEXfby.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/gTkm14Wfj7d020a3.mp4 HebronShooting attackTerrorism