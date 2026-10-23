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WATCH: IDF neutralizes two terrorists planning mass casualty attack

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The IDF eliminated two terrorists at a Hebron checkpoint after they opened fire and seriously wounded two Israelis, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the surrounding area sealed off and a wider counterterrorism operation launched.

 

 

 

 

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