WATCH: IDF demolishes terrorist homes, destroys 12 monuments glorifying terror October 28, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-demolishes-terrorist-homes-destroys-12-monuments-glorifying-terror/ Email Print IDF troops demolished the homes of two terrorists who carried out three explosive attacks targeting soldiers and destroyed 12 monuments glorifying terrorists. During a separate operation across eight villages and Nablus, forces searched about 300 locations, arrested eight suspects, and seized various weapons. home demolishmentIDFJudea and SamariaWeapons