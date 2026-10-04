WATCH: IDF eliminates two Islamic Jihad commanders in Gaza City strikes

The IDF killed Islamic Jihad’s Ahmed Ramlawi, a rocket unit commander, and Munir Masri, an anti-tank squad commander, who were plotting attacks on troops and civilians, violating the ceasefire.

Two Palestinian Islamic Jihad commanders were killed in separate Israeli strikes in Gaza City yesterday, the military announces. One strike killed Ahmed Mahmoud Harb Ramlawi, who according to the IDF served as a commander in the rocket unit of Islamic Jihad's Shejaiya Battalion.… pic.twitter.com/noHdDgfshY — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 3, 2026