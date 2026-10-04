Search

WATCH: IDF eliminates two Islamic Jihad commanders in Gaza City strikes

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-eliminates-two-islamic-jihad-commanders-in-gaza-city-strikes/
Email Print

The IDF killed Islamic Jihad’s Ahmed Ramlawi, a rocket unit commander, and Munir Masri, an anti-tank squad commander, who were plotting attacks on troops and civilians, violating the ceasefire.

>