Flydubai co-pilot was previously removed from flying duties over extremist concerns

An FlyDubai plane carrying Israeli passengers who had earlier been aboard another FlyDubai aircraft that made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia approaches Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

The investigation so far indicate that he acted independently.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Hamam al-Hammami, the Flydubai co-pilot accused of attempting to crash flight FZ1073, had previously been taken off flying duties in Oman after authorities found extremist materials in his possession and identified radical ideological views, according to officials who spoke to the Associated Press.

Al-Hammami, whose identity was reported by media and intelligence sources, was working as a trainee pilot for Oman Air when he was flagged in 2024. He was subsequently reassigned to an administrative position.

Despite that history, al-Hammami later cleared the standard security screening required before he was hired by Flydubai, a Gulf diplomat said. The vetting apparently concentrated on whether he had criminal convictions and did not extend to a more detailed examination of possible radicalization.

A new report from Israeli source Eran Malka claims that the co-pilot expressed admiration for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani in his person diary.

According to the report, al-Hammami praised Mamdani for applying the Islamic concept of “taqiyya” or concealing one’s true religious beliefs when facing potential persecution or danger.

Investigators have not uncovered evidence that a terrorist organization directed the attack or that al-Hammami was acting on behalf of a foreign government.

The findings so far indicate that he acted independently. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and intelligence officials have said al-Hammami underwent severe “Islamist radical indoctrination.”

UAE Prosecutor General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has classified the incident as an act of terrorism.

“Investigations into the incident involving Flydubai flight FZ1073 found that the copilot had attempted to carry out a terrorist attack,” Al Shamsi said in a statement carried by the UAE’s state news agency.

Flight FZ1073 was carrying 174 passengers, almost all Israelis, when al-Hammami allegedly attacked Indian captain Smit Machchhar with the cockpit’s emergency crash axe. The Boeing 737 descended nearly 14,000 feet (4,267 meters) in less than 30 seconds. Other reports placed the plunge at 17,000 feet.

After the injured captain managed to open the cockpit door, passengers and off-duty Flydubai pilots overpowered al-Hammami and brought the Boeing 737 MAX 8 under control. The aircraft subsequently made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Questions have also emerged over the security screening that allowed al-Hammami aboard the Israel-bound flight. Israel had received the flight’s crew list beforehand, Haaretz reported. The Israel Tax Authority confirmed that Flydubai submitted the list to its center responsible for screening travelers.

Al-Hammami was born in the UAE and has an Omani father and Syrian mother, according to a regional official. The official also said he had traveled to Syria. Oman has not issued a statement about the incident.