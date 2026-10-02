Flydubai pilots moved to UAE for probe

The Omani pilot that stabbed his counterpart and tried to hijack the flydubai flight. (X Screenshot)

As long as he remained on Saudi soil, a country with which Israel has no formal diplomatic relations, officials in Jerusalem understood that the chances of direct extradition were low.

By Eliana Fleming, JFeed

The Saudi Interior Ministry announced that the captain and co-pilot from the Fly Dubai flight have been transferred to the United Arab Emirates, escorted by an Emirati security team.

According to a report by correspondent Roi Kais, a senior official stated that Emirati authorities participated in the Saudi investigation.

Initial findings indicate that the co-pilot attacked the captain, resulting in injuries to both men.

Earlier reports said that the Prime Minister’s Office and the Justice Ministry are working to secure custody of the Omani co-pilot who stabbed the captain and attempted to seize control of the aircraft.

As long as he remained on Saudi soil, a country with which Israel has no formal diplomatic relations, officials in Jerusalem understood that the chances of direct extradition were low.

Now there is hope that he may be extradited to Israel from the Emirates.

For now, Israel is expected to participate in the investigation as well, under the framework of security and intelligence cooperation between Jerusalem and Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said earlier that according to what he has heard, Iran is involved in the incident.

If that proves true, he promised to “hit them hard.”