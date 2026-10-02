WATCH: Israeli girl’s vlog documents terrifying flydubai hijacking attempt

An Israeli girl’s vlog shows new moments from the flydubai hijacking attempt, including one of the Israelis who stopped the terrorist shouting triumphantly to the back of the plane.

תיעוד מצמרר:

מרים אוחיון, חזרה מהטיול הגדול אחרי עשרה חודשים לכבוד אזכרת אחיה, אביתר שנפל ב-7 באוקטובר, מרים תיעדה את כל טיסת הבלהות של פליי דובאי והציגה תיעודים חדשים בלתי נתפסים. pic.twitter.com/xPSS0ZbHfA — מה חדש. What’s new❓ (@Gloz111) October 1, 2026