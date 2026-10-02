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WATCH: Israeli girl’s vlog documents terrifying flydubai hijacking attempt

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An Israeli girl’s vlog shows new moments from the flydubai hijacking attempt, including one of the Israelis who stopped the terrorist shouting triumphantly to the back of the plane.

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