ICE targets an anti-Israel protester — this time, a Hasidic Jew

Ovadia was one of two Hasidic men arrested in 2023 after a larger group protested outside Ramapo’s town hall, where an Israeli flag had been mounted a month earlier, shortly after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks.

By Joseph Strauss, JTA

Yehonatan Ovadia, an Orthodox Jew from the anti-Zionist Satmar Hasidic sect, has joined a number of protests around New York and New Jersey against Israel.

Now, he’s at risk of being deported there.

Ovadia, 35, is originally from Israel and moved to the U.S. on a temporary religious worker visa in 2022, according to the text of a lawsuit requesting Ovadia’s release.

His legal status in the U.S. was revoked earlier this year in connection with a November 2023 protest that he attended during which an Israeli flag was taken down from the town hall of Ramapo, New York.

Ovadia said he was there but did not tear down the flag, and hate crimes charges against him were dropped.

But after a request to extend his stay in the United States was denied on the grounds of that protest, according to government documents shared with JTA, Ovadia was detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency in August and remains in ICE custody in New York.

“In violation of our nation’s laws, he overstayed his welcome and refused to depart,” a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

“He will receive due process and remain in ICE custody pending the outcome of his immigration proceedings.”

ICE’s nationwide surge affected the area’s Jewish community earlier this year when the agency detained Ari Ladino, a Jewish bridal shop owner in Teaneck, New Jersey, and his mother.

Both are originally from Bogota, Colombia.

Ovadia’s arrest by ICE comes as President Donald Trump’s administration has cracked down on anti-Israel activism, including with last year’s high-profile detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a prominent anti-Israel protest leader at Columbia University.

The administration has accused Khalil and other anti-Israel activists and campus protesters of antisemitism.

Such an accusation would be particularly fraught against Ovadia, who is Jewish and holds anti-Israel views for religious reasons.

Satmar Jews believe that a state of Israel cannot be established before the arrival of the Messiah.

In a lawsuit filed in August requesting Ovadia’s release, his lawyers argued that the Trump administration was penalizing him for protected speech motivated by religious beliefs.

The government took “an official position,” Ovadia’s lawyers wrote, by preferring “one religious position within Judaism and [penalizing] an adherent of another.”

Unlike many Satmar Jews, who oppose Israel but are not active in political anti-Israel spaces, Ovadia has protested against Israel a number of times, including alongside members of the anti-Israel group Neturei Karta.

His lawyer, Eric Lee, shared a statement from Ovadia on Wednesday after The New York Times broke the story of his detention:

“From the Jewish people to our Palestinian brothers and sisters in Gaza and the West Bank and all over occupied Palestine! We didn’t forget you! We are following you and we know that you are facing genocide! Please be strong and continue to believe!

“We know that the Zionist criminal war machine [is] torturing you every day and they want to silence you!” Ovadia said in his statement.

“BUT we will be your voice! We will SHOUT AND DEMONSTRATE for you from New York, Washington, Canada, London, and every place that we can be free in the world!”

Chris Godshall-Bennet, another lawyer representing Ovadia, told JTA that the timeline on his client’s possible deportation is unclear, but the government designated Israel as “the location to which they would try to deport him” during a hearing on Wednesday morning.

Ovadia was one of two Hasidic men arrested in 2023 after a larger group protested outside Ramapo’s town hall, where an Israeli flag had been mounted a month earlier, shortly after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks.

Surveillance footage showed at least four men removing the flag and then cutting it up with scissors, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s notice of denial to Ovadia.

He denied having any role in removing the Israeli flag or knowing ahead of time that his companions would do so.

He was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, petit larceny, and conspiracy, all as hate crimes.

The hate crime charges were dropped and in February 2024 he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, according to his lawsuit, resulting in a $200 fine plus an additional $125 charge.

“I said, ‘You know, I don’t have power, I’m out of money, I have no time, I am a teacher, and I need to teach students every day,’” he told the Times. “‘Let’s end this with disorderly conduct.’”

With his religious worker visa set to expire in November 2025, Ovadia applied for a new visa in September, sponsored by Congregation Bnai Yoel in New York’s Orange County, according to a USCIS denial notice.

USCIS did not deny the request for the work visa and said that Ovadia was not found to be “inadmissible” for a “conviction or commission of a crime involving moral turpitude.”

But the federal agency did not approve the request either and denied Ovadia an “extension of stay” in the country “as a matter of discretion,” citing the 2023 protest; without an extension of stay, Ovadia had no legal status in the U.S. following his visa’s November expiration.

The DHS said that it is “a privilege to be granted a visa or green card to live in the United States of America.”

“The Trump Administration acted well within its statutory and constitutional authority, as it does with any alien who advocates for violence, glorifies and supports terrorists, harasses Jews, and steals property,” DHS wrote.