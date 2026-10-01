WATCH: Netanyahu praises heroic Israelis – ‘Make sure to sit next to one during a hijacking’ October 1, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-praises-heroic-israelis-make-sure-to-sit-next-to-one-during-a-hijacking/ Email Print Speaking to Fox News about the foiled FlyDubai hijacking, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quipped that anyone caught in a hijacking should pray an Israeli is sitting nearby. Netanyahu: I don’t know if you’re next hijacked, make sure an Israeli is sitting next to you. pic.twitter.com/WV6aqHR7OF — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 1, 2026 EXCLUSIVE: Israeli PM @netanyahu shares with @seanhannity details of his meeting with the hero Yaniv Hayun, who took down the attacker on the Flydubai flight: “That is just tremendous courage that prevented another 9/11. I asked him, ‘So what do you do for a living?’ And he… pic.twitter.com/xp4swGX8H1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 1, 2026 FULL INTERVIEW: @netanyahu sits down exclusively with @seanhannity following the attempted attack on an Israel-bound Flydubai plane, praising the hero who helped take down the attacker and and warning about the fight Israel faces: “Israel is the David here fighting this… pic.twitter.com/oWWEyGYx3G — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 1, 2026 Benjamin NetanyahuFlyDubaiFox Newshijacking