WATCH: Netanyahu praises heroic Israelis – ‘Make sure to sit next to one during a hijacking’

Speaking to Fox News about the foiled FlyDubai hijacking, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quipped that anyone caught in a hijacking should pray an Israeli is sitting nearby.

I don’t know if you’re next hijacked, make sure an Israeli is sitting next to you. pic.twitter.com/WV6aqHR7OF

EXCLUSIVE: Israeli PM @netanyahu shares with @seanhannity details of his meeting with the hero Yaniv Hayun, who took down the attacker on the Flydubai flight:

“That is just tremendous courage that prevented another 9/11. I asked him, ‘So what do you do for a living?’ And he… pic.twitter.com/xp4swGX8H1

— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 1, 2026