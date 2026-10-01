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WATCH: Netanyahu praises heroic Israelis – ‘Make sure to sit next to one during a hijacking’

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Speaking to Fox News about the foiled FlyDubai hijacking, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quipped that anyone caught in a hijacking should pray an Israeli is sitting nearby.

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