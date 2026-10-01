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WATCH: Israeli Flydubai passengers recall harrowing moments of attack

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With the Flydubai plane safely in Israel, passengers are now recounting the terrifying attack, crediting the heroic Israelis who stormed the cockpit with saving their lives.

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