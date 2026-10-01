WATCH: Israeli Flydubai passengers recall harrowing moments of attack

With the Flydubai plane safely in Israel, passengers are now recounting the terrifying attack, crediting the heroic Israelis who stormed the cockpit with saving their lives.

'Absolutely a MIRACLE' that I’m alive — Flydubai flight passenger tells RT’s Charlotte Dubenskij 'Stabbed pilot managed to open door, 2 HEROES got in, captured the stabber, they RESCUED us' https://t.co/yajMXAxKEG pic.twitter.com/15g13xd6Og — RT (@RT_com) September 30, 2026

It was about 20–30 seconds of a WILD DROP — Israeli passenger describes what it felt like aboard Dubai–Tel Aviv flight https://t.co/mMtDGYMapE pic.twitter.com/BU0htYzIAc — RT Intl (@RT_on_X) September 30, 2026

*Sabotage attempt' by pilot. Thank God I'm alive, it was very terrifying. We felt we are gonna die. I heard shouting and there was mess. My wife is a nurse who helped the injured pilot.” – Flydubai flight passenger after arriving in Israel pic.twitter.com/7ip8T5jZy3 — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) September 30, 2026

EXCLUSIVE: Matan Schlichter’s dad had been on board Flydubai flight 'He saw the blood, he saw the TERRORIST, he tried to STOP IT with 3 other people' Speaking to RT’s Charlotte Dubenskij https://t.co/PSBA0xRYl8 pic.twitter.com/IOZwFSCmYS — RT Intl (@RT_on_X) September 30, 2026