WATCH: ‘If there wasn’t an Israel, America wouldn’t exist,’ says Huckabee

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee praised the bond between the two nations, crediting Israel with laying the foundation for the values that shaped America and Western civilization.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee:

Israel is not only a very important ally in terms of what we do, but a very important ally in who we are.

They share the Judeo-Christian values upon which the United States and Western civilization were built.

If there had never been… pic.twitter.com/rg42REGEDN

— Clash Report (@clashreport) September 30, 2026