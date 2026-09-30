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WATCH: ‘If there wasn’t an Israel, America wouldn’t exist,’ says Huckabee

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U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee praised the bond between the two nations, crediting Israel with laying the foundation for the values that shaped America and Western civilization.

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