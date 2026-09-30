Israelis rescued from northern Ethiopia after 3 days

Their rescue was made possible through coordinated action by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and the Foreign Ministry.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed Wednesday that a group of Israelis trapped in the town of Lalibela in northern Ethiopia were evacuated over the past two days following three days of intensive efforts.

The Israelis became stranded amid a security escalation in the region.

Their rescue was made possible through coordinated action by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and the Foreign Ministry, working with Israel’s embassy in Addis Ababa and the relevant Ethiopian authorities.

Helicopters airlifted the group to a secure area, from which they will continue onward to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, the ministry said.

“The Foreign Ministry wishes to thank the Ethiopian authorities for their commitment to the efforts, as well as all additional parties who assisted in carrying out the rescue operation,” the ministry stated.

“The Foreign Ministry and Israel’s embassy in Addis Ababa will continue to accompany the Israelis and assist them until their safe arrival in Addis Ababa,” the ministry added.